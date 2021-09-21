Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.74.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

