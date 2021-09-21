KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

