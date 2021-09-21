Kemal Williamson Sells 77,821 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BTU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

