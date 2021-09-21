Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kennametal by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE KMT opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

