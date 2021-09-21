Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ KFFB opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

