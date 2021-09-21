Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

