Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.