KIWIGO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,912.00 (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $78,912.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIWIGO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00172394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00110736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.29 or 0.06897039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.16 or 1.00007082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.10 or 0.00771505 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

