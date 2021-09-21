Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $93.08 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Kleros has a total market cap of $93.08 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00565050 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.