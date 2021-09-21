KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $31,241.41 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $31,241.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 196,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Several research firms recently commented on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

