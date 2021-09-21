Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $113.89 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00267854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00128196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00170766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000943 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,937,930 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

