Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.