Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 79,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

