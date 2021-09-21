Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 551,824 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

KHC stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.