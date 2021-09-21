Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

