Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYRO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter worth $2,071,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ayro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ayro by 83.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 423.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 77.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

In other news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $70,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,918.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,620 shares of company stock valued at $440,196 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Ayro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.