Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

