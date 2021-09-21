Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 3,985 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

OPY opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

