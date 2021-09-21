Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $412,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

