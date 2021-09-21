Kristen Stants Sells 5,736 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.