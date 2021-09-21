Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kuke Music stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,951. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

