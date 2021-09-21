Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Hits $2.75 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $222.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.50 or 0.00773551 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00172452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00110376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.05 or 0.06884712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,789.12 or 0.99619400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

