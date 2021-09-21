Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Lear worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lear by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

