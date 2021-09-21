Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $33,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE LEA opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

