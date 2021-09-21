Lee Russell Curran Sells 7,223 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$66,592.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,411.11.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$206,185.24.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.46. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.65.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.