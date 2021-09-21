Lee Russell Curran Sells 7,223 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$66,592.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,411.11.
Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$206,185.24.
Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.46. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.65.
PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
