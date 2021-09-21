Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LGRDY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,427. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

