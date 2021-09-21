Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

