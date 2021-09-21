LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for about 1.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

