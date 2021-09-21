Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

