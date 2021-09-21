Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.