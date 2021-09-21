Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of LEN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.