Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

