Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

