LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFST traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 1,426,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,160. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

