Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 4,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $22,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $69,196.82.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $54,200.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,639. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.99. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

