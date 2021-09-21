Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $195.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 127,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 841,701 shares.The stock last traded at $121.22 and had previously closed at $124.37.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.70.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

