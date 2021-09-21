Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$155.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.75.

TSE LSPD opened at C$155.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$125.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.12. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

