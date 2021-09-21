Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.59. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

