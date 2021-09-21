Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up about 1.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $209,532,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $328.53 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

