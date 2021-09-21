Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.74. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 43,768 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

