Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.74. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 43,768 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.
The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.