LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.07.

LPSN stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

