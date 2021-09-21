Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $731,427.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,518,301 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

