L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. L’Occitane International has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

