Loom Network Price Tops $0.0990 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $99.02 million and $21.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00127847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.