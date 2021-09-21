Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,098 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $47,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 109,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

INSP opened at $249.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

