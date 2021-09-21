Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $40.48 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 169,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

