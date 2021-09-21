Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $37,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

