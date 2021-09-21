Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 25,967 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $50,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.01. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.