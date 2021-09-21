Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $42.95 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 532,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,948,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of The Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

