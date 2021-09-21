Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of The Hershey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Hershey by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.