Lossless (LSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $519,373.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $519,373.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00166576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00107629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.00 or 0.06733715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.24 or 1.00011094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

